Like many local businesses, Samsara Wellness Center has had to close its physical doors to help slow the spread of COVID-19. With the need for wellness services at an all-time high, it has expanding its offerings online.
“In an effort to flow with these unique times, we must evolve our methods of service," said Stephen Winters, who owns Samsara with wife Katherine, said in a news release. "Moving our efforts online allows us to continue to provide life-changing wellness practices wherever they may benefit.”
According to Harvard Medical School’s Health Blog, yoga, meditation and controlled breathing are recommended to help cope with coronavirus anxiety.
Aiming to provide people with the tools for self-transformation and self-empowerment they can access from the comfort of their home, Samsara Online offers regularly scheduled live and on-demand classes of meditation, pranayama (breath work), restorative yoga, chair yoga, prenatal yoga, gentle movement and more.
“These are times of uncertainty and possibly a bit of fear, so when it comes to your yoga practice, we are trying to make sure things are as easy and predictable as possible,” Katherine Winters said in the news release.
Samsara's live classes will include added “face time” to spend time with one another as they would in a regular class. On-demand classes are included with a monthly unlimited studio membership, but services also can be purchased one day or month at a time. Samsara’s on-demand service already features several full-length classes and will be updated regularly.
Seniors Bruce and Claudia Keith have been part of the Samsara community since it opened its doors in 2016.
“Bruce and I have been practicing yoga for years," Claudia Keith said in the news release. "At age 72, we believe it is important to continue moving. We are thrilled about the leadership Katherine and Stephen took to develop an online website so that we can continue practicing at the quality we are used to.”
Samsara Online aims to have versions of all the center's classes available on demand as well as sound journeys and more.
Visit SamsaraWellnessCenter.com/ONLINE to get started. Donations are being accepted on their web page to help support their online initiative.
