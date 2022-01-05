Obscura a unique downtown experience for Second Satuday

It will be more than meets the eye for this month’s Second Saturday. Along with the usual activities, discounts and promotions among downtown businesses, there will be a special attraction: Obscura.
Described as a "series of interactive, visual and experiential art exhibits celebrating Bakersfield," the event is the brainchild of Ryan Sanders, a board member for The Hub of Bakersfield, which organizes the monthly Saturday gathering.
He said he was inspired by the selfie museums — Museum of Ice Cream, 29Rooms — that have cropped up since the mid-2010s. While those experiences are massive in scale, Obscura is meant to bring a "little bit of that magic to Bakersfield."
"Our community is always hungry for new experiences and Bakersfield is more creative than we get credit for," Sanders wrote in an email. "We wanted to build a space where people of all ages could be creative and have a fun night downtown."
Shannon LaBare, The Hub's new board chair, said Obscura also offers a chance to celebrate local businesses in a creative way.
"It's taking a business that is loved or well-known in town and turning it on its head, making it more immersive than it is."
Different areas in the experience, located in the warehouse space behind the Fox Theater, are directly inspired by Cafe Smitten, House of Flowers, Impact Skate, Jim Burke Ford, the Padre Hotel and Vogue-ish, a small women's boutique that is set up in a shipping container outside of Cafe Smitten.
"Vogue-ish loves the color pink so they were inspired to do an all-pink room," she said. "There are stop-motion projections to take pictures in front of. You can put yourself inside some projections. And there is a confetti play room."
For Impact Skate's area, there is a setup for visitors to stand on a skateboard and pose as if they are riding up a half-pipe. Along with the photo-op, that area is also part art gallery with 20 custom decks designed by local artists.
Creators include Celina S. Palacio, Muriel (Mimi) Ramos, Mario Gonzalez, Jennifer Williams-Cordova, Mike Willis, Guilli Garcia, Emily Hay, Rachelle Hernandez, Layne Tapia, Jeffrey Felix, Sarah Rosenow, Gelacia Torivio, Christian Munoz, Priscilla Saenz, Daniela Correa, Matthew Palmer, Shelby Martinez, Juan Martinez, Erick Rodriguez, Jennifer Jaime and Robert Negrete.
The decks on display will not only enhance the space; they will be available for purchase.
As Sanders and his team were hard at work this week putting the finishing touches on the experience, he said he is looking forward to the public coming in and shooting some photos.
"I’m excited for attendees to experience downtown in a wild new way," he wrote. "We transformed an empty warehouse into an eight-room experience that's great for photos but also just fun to explore and hang out in."
Launching Friday at 6 p.m., Obscura will be open the remaining Friday and Saturday evenings in January. This Saturday will be the only time it is open during the day though, LaBare said.
"We have it open in the morning of Second Saturday as well as the evening. We wanted it to be a stop on somebody's Second Saturday journey. The Hens Roost (farmers market) is right down the street."
Everyone is encouraged to bring friends to get the most out of the experience but LaBare said that Hub volunteers will also be on hand to help solo visitors take the perfect photo.
Admission is $20, $15 for students, seniors, military and first responders. Tickets for 45-minute time slots are available at obscurabakersfield.com.
Along with the Obscura experience, a number of other activities and promotions will be offered on Saturday (see below). Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a complete list.
The Selfie Studio (1610 19th St.) will be open from noon to midnight, offering $10 off general admission for adults 13 and older. For $15, receive unlimited access to all backdrops and unlimited photos. Ring lights are available and ready for you to use as well!
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): Artists Seeking Knowledge, run by Brandon Thompson and Deidre Hathor, will hold a pop-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lessons in zodiac sign stencils as well as tie-dyeing shirts. Those who want to take part can bring their own shirt and RSVP via Instagram (@ask_artists.seeking.knowledge).
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.): Southland acts Art Machuca and Caleb Henry are coming north to perform at the brewery while the Teppanyaki Guys food truck will serve its plates of steak, lobster, shrimp and more.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.): Charlotte White will be teaching a free art class in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Children (at 1 p.m.) and adults (2:30 p.m.) will learn how to paint a panda on Chinese newsprint.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): Free all-ages art project from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a children's book reading at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can also view the ongoing exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection." A new episode of the museum's podcast will also drop on Saturday.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): Parking lot pop-up with more than 25 pop-up vendors outside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the 65-plus vendors inside the shop, which will be open until 5 p.m. Big Al's BBQ will be set up outside while 502 Coffee will serve beverages inside.