Wrestling fans have another reason to celebrate with news that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 30.

The premium live event will feature some of WWE's biggest superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

