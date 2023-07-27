Wrestling fans have another reason to celebrate with news that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 30.
The premium live event will feature some of WWE's biggest superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m., show starts at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $20 to $150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at axs.com. Exclusive presale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visit wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale to learn more about registering for presale opportunities.
NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.