Novelist/poet to be featured at BC's Distinguished Speaker Series

On Thursday, Bakersfield College offers the latest event in its 2021- 2022 Distinguished Speaker Series with novelist and poet Erika L. Sanchez.
Also known as a feminist and cheerleader for young women everywhere, Sanchez is the author of the 2017 New York Times bestselling young adult novel, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," which was a finalist for the National Book Award, and the acclaimed debut poetry collection, "Lessons in Expulsion," which The Washington Post called "a fierce, assertive debut."
The daughter of undocumented Mexican immigrants, Sanchez grew up in the working class town of Cicero, Ill. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude from the University of Illinois at Chicago, then went onto Madrid, Spain, on a Fulbright Scholarship. After her scholarship, she moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she received an MFA in creative writing from the University of New Mexico.
Recently appointed the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Chair in the Latin American and Latino Studies Department at DePaul University in Chicago, Sanchez's poetry and nonfiction work has appeared in a number of publications including Al Jazeera, ESPN.com, the Guardian, NBC News, Rolling Stone, Salon, Cosmopolitan for Latinas, the Paris Review, Vinyl Poetry, Guernica and The New York Times Magazine.
Sanchez will present her program at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom and the BCSGA Facebook page.
Register at cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4T2NfqoRT0uxvJaAu5d-AA (for the 10 a.m. program) or cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4akONnmQToOsaJapffJ6xg (2 p.m.) for the Zoom link.
Sanchez's program is the fifth of six in the series that brings community leaders from around the world whose "achievements have had national and/or international significance."
The current series will conclude April 22 with actor, filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner.
Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentevents/dss for more information.