Rocket Shop Cafe, a sports bar decked out in NASCAR decor, closed its doors last month after 12 years of business. The restaurant, known for classic comfort food, also dished out a side of comedy from its open mics.
Despite the loss of a staple in the Bakersfield comedy scene, there is still growth in the community, according to local comedian Greg Hernandez.
Growing up in Bakersfield, Hernandez said he never knew a local comedy scene existed. After being told he was "Facebook funny," he decided to find an open mic and try his chops at stand-up. Now more than two years later, he's seen an increase in comedians coming to perform in his hometown and a rise in open mic opportunities.
Open mics are crucial for comedians: They offer a chance to try new material, improve on their delivery and experience different audiences, he said.
"When someone has a passion for something they go out and do it," Hernandez said. "You can't just go up once a week and get better. You've got to keep practicing."
Fellow perfomer Chris Flail aims to organize a regional showcase every other month to show audiences that just because a comedian isn't a household name that doesn't mean they aren't a world-case talent. Flail, a local comedian and host of the open mics at Temblor Brewing Co., said that the crowds for open mics are growing but a place dedicated toward stand-up is needed for a city the size of Bakersfield.
"Everything is going in the right direction," he said. "We've got a lot of newcomers, lots of venues are opening up to hosting comedy. A lot of it is building the brand of the town."
Flail's prayers have been answered with the recent openings of two comedy-based clubs downtown: The Quip Comedy Joint and Room 82.
Jessica De La Garza, comedian and partner with Room 82, said that there are multiple open mics in one night in Los Angeles so there is still room for Bakersfield to grow.
Located on Chester Avenue, Room 82 is the newest local comedy venue. Hosting an open mic on a Sunday with a dry bar doesn't lead to the largest crowds but De La Garza is aiming for a grand opening with a liquor license later this month.
"We've only had a couple of open mics — we're still very, very new," De La Garza said.
The largest obstacle for any comedian is making it to open mics, especially when jobs, family or other obligations get in the way of practice, De La Garza said.
"I personally think there can always be more," De La Garza said. "If someone really cares about doing comedy they'll practice as much as they can."
