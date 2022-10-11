Not a baa-d item on the menu at Greek Food Festival

Like many fans of the Greek Food Festival, Ted Exarchoulakos knows what he likes.
"No. 1 is the entertainment, having a fun time. The atmosphere with the Greek music, which is very very enjoyable just listening to it, and, of course, the dancing. You combine it with the food and just have a really good night."
Exarchoulakos also knows a lot about the food at the event that returns to St. George Greek Orthodox Church this weekend.
He, along with wife Kathy, run the lamb shank booth, serving plates of the lamb marinated with a blend of garlic, rosemary, black pepper and seasoned salt. The shank is cooked briefly with onion for flavor and that liquid is incorporated with red wine to make the gravy that is served on the finished meat after its final pass in the oven.
Since 2007, Exarchoulakos, who owns the Golden Ox on Brundage Lane, has run the booth, serving plates of the lamb, served with rice pilaf, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and sesame bread.
This year's plate is $20 and, although Exarchoulakos purchased more lamb this year, there is still a chance it might sell out midway through the festival like last year.
"We sold out at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Last year we had a little bit for Sunday but before the event opened, people were coming in and buying four or five plates at a time and taking them home."
So you've been warned how popular the dish is and should plan accordingly.
Exarchoulakos' booth also sells a traditional Greek salad ($5), consisting of tomato wedges, bell pepper, onion, cucumber, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, and gigandes ($5 for a 12-ounce cup), large white runner beans cooked in a tomato sauce.
Other foods include barbecue options such as shish kebabs, loukaniko (Greek sausage) and keftedes (Greek meatballs with sauce), vegetarian stuffed peppers, beef gyros, falafel, hot dogs, loukoumades (honeyed doughnuts), spanakopita (spinach pie), tiropita (cheese pie) and more.
Irene Sinapole, who helps promote the event, said the feta fries will now feature fried shoestring potatoes as opposed to the sliced potato at past events.
She also shared a rundown at the pastries, which are also a big draw for food lovers.
A new pastry this year is the brahioli fistiki, which translates to "pistachio bracelet." Filo dough is twisted into a rope with pistachios rolled up into it and then shaped like a bracelet before it is baked.
In addition to the classic baklava, made with layered filo, walnuts, spices and honey syrup, the church will offer pistachio baklava swapping in that popular Kern County nut.
Ranging in cost from $1 to $5 each, the pastry menu will also include galactaboureko, a take on baklava with a custard filling; kourabiedes, shortbread covered in powdered sugar; koulourakia, lightly sweetened twist cookies; karidopita, spice cake drenched in honey syrup; melomakarona, honey-walnut spiced cookies; zucchini bread, apple turnovers and chocolate cupcakes.
Along with individual treats, guests will be able to purchase assorted packages (prices vary) as well as fruit jam ($5-$12), which is new this year.
Along with all the food, there will be entertainment with interactive band Synthesi returning from Los Angeles, lots of dancing and lessons, a bounce house for young children, vendors and church tours.
Sinapole said this year is also special because of how excited people are to be gathering together to celebrate.
"I know some people who come every year no matter what. They were even really excited about the takeout (option in 2020)."
"I look at it as the festival as food for your soul. With the music and ambiance, there is an energy, something you can't put your finger on."