 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not a baa-d item on the menu at Greek Food Festival

Like many fans of the Greek Food Festival, Ted Exarchoulakos knows what he likes.

"No. 1 is the entertainment, having a fun time. The atmosphere with the Greek music, which is very very enjoyable just listening to it, and, of course, the dancing. You combine it with the food and just have a really good night."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases