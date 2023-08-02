Although the North of the River Farmers Market kicking off Saturday at RiverLakes Ranch Community Park is new, for some taking part this is more like a return.

"For us, we’re just going back home," said organizer Jaclyn Allen, who noted this new location isn't far from the former Brimhall market spot that closed just shy of a decade at Brimhall and Calloway.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.