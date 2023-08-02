Although the North of the River Farmers Market kicking off Saturday at RiverLakes Ranch Community Park is new, for some taking part this is more like a return.
"For us, we’re just going back home," said organizer Jaclyn Allen, who noted this new location isn't far from the former Brimhall market spot that closed just shy of a decade at Brimhall and Calloway.
While the Haggin Oaks market, also run by The Hens Roost, has been going strong on Sundays at Kaiser Permanente near The Marketplace, the Saturday market has been more of a wild card.
Along with the Brimhall market, The Hens Roost also ran the Market on the Hill at a northeast Kaiser site off Mall View Road near Highway 178 (which closed during the pandemic) and the Downtown Farmers Market outside its facility on G Street.
Allen said ending the downtown market, which shuttered last month, was tough but it came down to what made business sense. She noted there was some confusion among shoppers as well as competition for vendors with the ongoing F Street Farmers Market (near In Your Wildest Dreams) and the Bako Market, which popped up twice monthly outside of Mechanics Bank Arena.
"We've been struggling," she said. "We always have fun but were not always profitable. There are a lot of new markets."
Allen said while considering a new location, she discovered RiverLakes while representing the Apple Core Project at an on-site meeting at the park for the Blue Zones Project.
"I thought, 'Wow this is a great park.' Depending on who is with us for the market ... this park seems like a really great fit for us."
The North of the River Recreation and Park District board approved the market in mid-July and Allen moved forward with most of the vendors from the downtown market.
Those set to come out on Saturday include:
French Delice (hummus and dips, gourmet cheese and French-style Greek yogurt)
Blue Magnolia Bread Co. (fresh breads and baked goods)
Vida Juicery (raw natural cold pressed juices)
Vintage Farms (beef, pork, Autonomy Farms chicken and lamb, Rio Bravo olive oil, Kern Honey)
Heavyns Treats (crepes and baked goods)
PB Jacks (unique nut butters)
Bravo's Tacos (tacos, quesabirria, tortas and the big bull breakfast burrito)
Evolution Greens (microgreens)
H & A Farms (fresh produce)
Pure Harvest Orchards (currently selling stone fruit and table grapes)
Antipasta LA (fresh pastas and cheeses)
Me Gusta Tamales (ready-to-eat tamales)
Howie's Micheladas (michelada mix, gummy candies and aguas frescas)
Bear Valley Mushrooms (gourmet mushrooms and tinctures)
Rio Bravo Ranch (olive oil)
Cute Roots (houseplants)
RP Cntry Designz (handmade gifts, T-shirts and crafts)
Paula's Baskets
Grandma's Roasted Peanuts
Road Runner Professional Sharpening (for knives, scissors and other small tools)
Captain B's (Shark Bait puffed wheat snacks, custom seasonings, rubs and marinade/dip mixes)
Simply Freeze Dried (freeze-dried candies, fruits and veggies)
Hopeful Harvest Acai (customizable acai bowls from the Pursel family, who run Hopeful Harvest organic produce delivery)
Tule Supply Co. (locally themed and nature stickers and hand-crafted items)
Joining them will be Jittery Geeks (coffee/beverage vendor who also sells conchas) and Who Loves Bacon (craft bacon and bacon jam), both of whom also sell at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market.
Allen said vendors are eager to get back into market mode and try out this new spot.
Howie Castanon of Howie's Micheladas said, "Most of our customers live out here anyway," he said of the Rosedale area park. "There are a lot of homes and families out there and that's who we mainly sell to."
"I hope it goes great and that it grows and grows."
Future plans may include children's activities that can fit in alongside current NOR activities.
For now, though, everyone is just ready to embrace the Saturday market community again.
"We just have to get into a groove," Allen said. "It takes a lot of work to make it look like it didn't take a lot of work."
The North of the River Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the park, 3825 Riverlakes Drive.
Visit @bakersfieldmarket on Facebook or @riverlakes_farmers_market on Instagram for the latest information.