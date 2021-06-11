No Whammy, stop! Bakersfield resident to compete on 'Press Your Luck'

We're banking on a no-Whammy Wednesday when a Bakersfield resident competes on "Press Your Luck" with a chance to win $1 million.
Stephanie Winn, a library technician II at Bakersfield College, will compete in the episode airing Wednesday on ABC.
This is the newest prime time slot of the game show that originally aired from 1983 to 1986 on CBS. Now hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the latest "Luck" debuted in 2019 and is now in its third season.
Winn's episode of "Press Your Luck" airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. For more on the show, visit abc.com/shows/press-your-luck or facebook.com/TVPressYourLuck.