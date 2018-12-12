Described as "Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks," Piff the Magic Dragon isn't easy to pin down.
Audiences can decide for themselves when he plays the Fox Theater on Feb. 22.
The British performer, born John van der Put, won several awards from British magic societies before creating his self-deprecating stage persona in 2008. He's performed his comedy magic routine around the world including Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the O2, London and Sydney Opera House. He appeared on the first season of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" in 2011 and the 10th season of NBC's "America's Got Talent." He has also toured as an opening act with musical group Mumford and Sons.
He performs with Mr. Piffles, the "world's first magic performing Chihuahua."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets range from $25 to $39 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, available by calling 324-1369 or at ticketfly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.