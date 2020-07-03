With so many fireworks shows throughout Kern County canceled, it seems like all hope is lost to celebrate Independence Day.
Fear not, dear reader: There are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday weekend in the area.
Drive-in fireworks — For those looking for fireworks entertainment, there are two drive-in style celebrations in Kern County. The 13th annual fireworks show at Buttonwillow Park, 556 Milo Ave., will have viewers staying in their vehicles. The show will still go on despite the new restrictions in California, Megan Lucas, program director for Buttonwillow's Recreation and Park District, said Wednesday. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Friday. The Buttonwillow park district said vehicles must be spaced 6 feet from each other and gathering outside of vehicles is prohibited.
Like Buttonwillow, Taft will offer a drive-in fireworks show, thanks to the Taft Chamber of Commerce, West Side Recreation and the city of Taft. Cars can start lining up at 7 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to Franklin Field at Airport Road and Cedar Street; the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. All state guidelines must be followed, and there will be no vendors or access to restroom or park facilities.
Bakersfield concert — As an alternative to fireworks, the city of Bakersfield will broadcast a concert by the Bakersfield Municipal Band on local television and social media Saturday evening. The current 37-member band is made up primarily of local Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians. Since the mid-1940s, some version of the band has performed live concerts at the Beale Park amphitheater in June with the support of the city. Each season culminated in a patriotic concert for the Fourth of July. This recorded concert is a version of that patriotic performance.
The concert will air from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KERO-TV 23 and Kern Government Television. It will also be streamed online on the Beale Park Band's Facebook page, the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of both the city and BSO, and the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks' Facebook page.
Stargazing — The Fourth of July isn't exactly the best time to look up at a starry sky but with a lack of fireworks, now could be a good time to take advantage of the view.
Kern Astronomical Society event coordinator Darren Bly recommends getting away from the city to achieve the best view of the nighttime sky. All that's needed for amateur stargazers is a pair of binoculars, Bly said. Check out light pollution maps like darksitefinder.com or lightpollutionmap.info to find areas with the most visible nighttime sky.
"With July, you're reaching the midsummer view of the Milky Way," Bly said. "You can look up and see open clusters so clearly."
Go for a hike — Get out and enjoy the nature of this nation. Wind Wolves Preserve, Kern National Wildlife Refuge or Red Rock Canyon State Park are just some examples of places to explore in Kern County. Even though they are out in nature, COVID-19 guidelines are still active.
In a news release for Sequoia National Forest, the Forest Service reminds visitors that fireworks are prohibited and a California campfire permit is required to make a fire at a developed campground. Free permits are available at preventwildfireca.org.
Barbecue — It isn't really the Fourth of July without barbecuing.
Good barbecue is nothing short of a religious experience and the key to that is good meat. Primetime BBQ's busiest days are the ones leading up to the holiday, said owner Luis Morales. Last-minute shoppers will swing by the butcher shop and pick up pounds of meat to grill. For local butchers, this is an important holiday.
"Folks need to shop local," Morales said. "Quite a few butcher shops are in need. During this time people can show their support."
Every chef has different recipes or styles for barbecue.
"Barbecuing isn't supposed to be work," Morales said. "Drink a beer and spend time with your family. That's a big part of what makes it so much fun. The caveat is you get a good meal at the end."
