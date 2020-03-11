Just because it's in its 49th year, don't think the Collectors Showcase is some fussy old affair. The two-day antique and collectibles show coming this weekend to the Kern Room at Hodel's keeps things as modern as an event highlighting antiques can be.
"Every year we have a theme that ensures the show is fresh," said organizer Barbara Fields, noting that this year's category is "classic country collectibles."
Mill Creek Antiques, one of the dealers setting up in the nearly 40 booths for the show, will create a themed display in the foyer to show attendees what to expect this year.
"It lets them know the show has a different variety. It's a different show. It's not the same old, same old."
Based on the theme, Fields, who is also a vendor, said she'll be bringing cast-iron pieces and antique kitchen utensils.
"It's things that were used a long time ago. I'm bringing an earthenware butter churn, old cast-iron pots ... a cast-iron small piece that was used to hold matches."
Of course, the show contains much more beyond the country theme including glass, china, quilts, linens, kitchenware, vintage advertising items, dinnerware and jewelry.
Collecting has continued to endure in part, Fields said, thanks to the growth in lifestyle television programming and personalities that promote the value of embracing home items from the past.
Family heirlooms are also a way that get people into collecting.
"I think that we're discovering that more people are enjoying things of the past, especially if they've inherited things," Fields said. "It's a tie to the past."
Many are looking to add to existing collections. Those who inherit a partial set of dishes or glassware often find pieces to add to the set.
Matches can also be made with jewelry, with a brooch or necklace spotted at the show that's the same design as earrings that have been passed down through the generations.
"It's important to hold onto family memories," Fields said. "That's kind of the fun. More and more young people are beginning to realize that they can find these old things."
Presented by the Glass and China Collectors of Bakersfield, the show remains a big draw both for vendors and collectors throughout California, Fields said.
"We really have a good variety from all over the state. Merchandise is always fresh and new to people."
Fields said she's heard from many collectors who come up from Southern California that the prices at this show have their events beat.
"I think we've lasted so long because one, we get quality dealers and two, our prices are reasonable."
It also helps that the $5.50 admission is good for both days with repeat entry. Fields said attendees receive a ticket stub that they show for re-entry, allowing people to dine at Hodel's or consider a purchase and return to buy.
As an added bonus, anyone who makes a purchase at the show can show their receipts for an entry into the drawing for baskets with assorted collectibles. Each purchase is good for one entry, so the more you buy the greater your chances to win.
Fields said, "It's our way of saying thank you to the community for supporting us all these years."
