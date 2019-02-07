Comedian Nick Swardson still has three shows in Bakersfield coming up but his Thursday night show has been rescheduled.
While Friday's two sold-out shows at Temblor Brewing Co. will go on as planned, Swardson's Thursday show has been postponed until Sunday at 6 p.m.
Those with tickets to the cancelled show can use them for the new show or receive a refund if they are not able to make the new date. New tickets for Sunday's show are also available. Go to eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.
