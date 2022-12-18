 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Winter solstice upon us

The season of winter begins Wednesday with the December solstice, which is when the sun reaches its southernmost position among the stars.

On this day, the sun will rise as far south in the southeast as it will do all year, travel across the sky on its lowest path for us in the Northern Hemisphere (those in the Southern Hemisphere will see the sun take its highest path), and then set as far south in the southwest as it will do all year.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

