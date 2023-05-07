 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NICK STROBEL: Venus still shines in night sky

It is final exams week at Bakersfield College. On May 12, the largest graduating class ever will walk across the stage to get their diplomas. There will be so many people that we'll use both sides of the stadium like we did last year, a sign that BC continues to grow.

The William M. Thomas Planetarium is closed for the summer. Our spring shows were packed and a number of school groups came through for field trips, so I'd say we've moved beyond the pandemic!

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

Coronavirus Cases