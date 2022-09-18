 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: There's much to watch in night sky

On Sept. 24, is the Dark Sky Festival at Sequoia and Kings National Parks. There will be events happening during the day starting at 10 a.m., including a keynote presentation by Kate Gunderson, a mechanical and aerospace engineer now in training to be an astronaut. At night there will be star parties in two locations.

The Kern Astronomical Society is hosting the more popular one at the Wuksachi Lodge back parking lot and another group will host a smaller one at the Grant Grove Visitor Center. Both take place from 9 to 11 p.m. New moon will be on Sunday, so the sky is going to be filled with stars, nebulae, clusters and galaxies on a very dark sky. See sequoiaparksconservancy.org/darkskyfestival.html for the schedule.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

