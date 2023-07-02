On Thursday at 1:06 p.m. Pacific Time, Earth will be at the aphelion point of its orbit — its farthest distance from the sun, equal to 94,506,364 miles. That's 3.1 million miles farther out from the sun than it was in early January at the perihelion point.

Since the seasonal temperature changes are caused by the angle of sunlight hitting the ground instead of the distance, July is during our summer season and January is during our winter season.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.