NICK STROBEL: Studying exoplanets around Proxima Centauri

Our nearest neighbor star, Proxima Centauri, may now have three planets going around it. This isn't a new development — the planets have been orbiting the red dwarf star for billions of years —but rather that now we have the capability to detect it.
The discovery was announced in the current issue of the peer-reviewed journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. However, it is not a confirmed exoplanet. The team led by J.P. Faria notes that it is a "candidate" that needs to be confirmed by other independent teams in the normal peer-review process of science.
The initial step of peer-review is the "refereeing" of the paper to make sure the data and analysis are good enough to be published. The next step is other independent scientists seeing if they can also detect the exoplanet or trying to find errors in the data or logic of the analysis.
Newly discovered exoplanet candidate "Proxima Centauri d" orbits closer to the star than the other two. At a distance of just 3%, the distance between the sun and Earth, the new exoplanet takes just five days and three hours to orbit the star.
It can survive that close because Proxima Centauri is a faint red dwarf star that emits just 0.15% of the sun's energy, so the calculated average surface temperature of the exoplanet would be just 304 K (88 F) without an atmosphere. It would be hotter with an atmosphere, so the exoplanet's surface temperature could be slightly less than the boiling point of water.
Because of its candidate status, this third exoplanet is not listed in the NASA Exoplanet Archive but it is in Europe's Extrasolar Planets Encyclopaedia. Proxima Centauri c also doesn't appear in the NASA Exoplanet Archive but exoplanets found by looking at the wobble of a star (the "radial velocity method") usually take a bit longer to be independently confirmed.
The star wobble method uses the fact that as the star gravitationally pulls on the exoplanet, the exoplanet also pulls on the star. The star, being so much more massive, will have a much smaller motion than the exoplanet and will appear to wobble about the system's center-of-mass point while the exoplanet will have a much greater motion. Because we can't see the exoplanet directly, so we must use the star's tiny motion to infer the existence of the exoplanet and its mass, which is determined to be at least 0.26 times Earth’s mass (or about twice Mars’ mass).
Proxima Centauri b was discovered several years ago using the radial velocity technique. It orbits at 5 percent the distance between the sun and Earth and takes 11 days and four hours to orbit Proxima Centauri. It has a mass of at least 1.27 Earths and its surface temperature would be on cool side at just 234 K (or -38 F) without an atmosphere.
Atmospheres can significantly warm up a planet. Without an atmosphere, Earth's surface temperature would be a chilly 254 K (-2 F) but the natural greenhouse effect warms us up to an average temperature of 288 K or 59 F. Some greenhouse effect is good but too much is not, as seen by Venus, which has a surface temperature of 737 K (867 F) instead of being below the freezing point of water without an atmosphere.
Proxima Centauri c is the outermost exoplanet/exoplanet candidate. Also discovered via the radial velocity technique, its existence has not been solidified enough to make it to the NASA Exoplanet Archive. It orbits at a distance of 1.48 times Earth's distance from the sun and it takes 1,928 days (5.3 years) to orbit the star. Its minimum mass is 5.7 Earth masses and has a calculated average surface temperature of just 39 K (-389 deg F) or about as cold as Pluto.
The James Webb Space Telescope will be trained on these worlds to see how dense are their atmospheres and the composition of them (assuming that "c" and "d" turn out to be real bona fide exoplanets).
The spectra of their atmospheres will enable us to know whether or not liquid water could exist on the surface and maybe even life has changed the chemistry of the atmosphere like life has done on Earth.
In the night sky
Evening sky watchers still get to revel in the brilliant stars of Orion, Gemini, Taurus, and Canis Major. Early risers/night owls will have a treat on the pre-dawn morning of Feb. 24 seeing a waning crescent moon (one day past third quarter phase) right next to Antares, the red heart of Scorpius. They'll be rising at about 2 a.m. and will comfortably fit together in the field of view of your binoculars.
Three mornings later you'll see Venus, Mars and the waning crescent moon all within a fist's width at arm's length of each other. You might also be able to pick out Mercury to the left of the moon just before sunrise.