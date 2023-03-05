 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NICK STROBEL: Spring is on the horizon

Hopefully, the weather in your area cooperated enough for you to see the close conjunction of Venus and Jupiter on Wednesday. Although Venus and Jupiter regularly have conjunctions every year or so, they aren't always as close together when they meet and easily visible. The next conjunction as close as last week's one will be in 2027.

Jupiter will continue to sink down lower toward the sun in our evening sky. By the end of the month, it will be lost in the glare of the evening twilight. Jupiter will be at solar conjunction on April 11.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

Coronavirus Cases