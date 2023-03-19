 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Spring almost upon us

Just one more day left of the winter season, according to the calendar. The beginning of spring happens when the midpoint of the sun is on the celestial equator — the projection of Earth's equator onto the sky.

On Monday at 2:24 p.m., the sun crosses from south of the celestial equator to north of the celestial equator. This day is also called the March equinox.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

