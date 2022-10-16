 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Quakes, meteors and fireballs, oh my!

This Thursday, Oct. 20, is International ShakeOut Day, when different organizations, including schools and colleges, will hold earthquake drills emphasizing the "drop, cover, and hold on" technique that is much better than the running outside, standing in the doorway, or bogus "triangle of life" techniques.

It doesn't help, though, that most schools (including BC) also schedule fire drills to happen right after the earthquake drills, so students will be evacuating outside for the fire drill, opposite to what we should do for an earthquake. 

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

