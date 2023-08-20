Well, the astronomy outreach about the Perseids was obviously successful because the observing site our local astronomy club, the Kern Astronomical Society, uses for observing was packed for the peak night!

The Perseids put on a good show. The next local astronomy event to put on your calendars is the Dark Sky Festival at Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Parks on Sept. 9.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.