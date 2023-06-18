Happy Father's Day to all of the fathers, whether they are fathers by biology or by the role and care they provide in our lives! In three days on June 21, the season of summer will officially begin with the June solstice. Since the astronomical definitions of the seasons (for our calendars) use the precise position of the sun, we can be precise in our start for summer: 7:58 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

The sun reaches its northernmost trek among the stars at that time. With the longest length of daylight, June 21 is considered the longest "day" of the year, even though a day is actually a full spin of Earth that includes a time of night. The sun's energy will hit Kern County at its most direct, steepest angle on this day.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.