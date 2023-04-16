 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Planets in line for show

In this evening's sky shortly after sunset, you'll see the three planets closest to us making a line on the sky in the southwest-west: Mercury closest to the western horizon, then super-bright Venus, and then Mars, highest up.

Mercury is fading as it drops back toward the sun but it's still one of the brighter points in the sky. Mars is also fading but not as quickly as Mercury is. Mars is also still one of the brighter points in the sky, shining brighter than the stars of Gemini in which Mars is now moving through. Mars will be in Gemini for about another month or so.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

