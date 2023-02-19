 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NICK STROBEL: Perseverance has a lot to share about Mars

Saturday marked the second anniversary of the Perseverance rover's landing in Jezero Crater on Mars. The launch and landing happened in the middle of the pandemic.

The four science objectives of the Perseverance mission are:

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

Coronavirus Cases