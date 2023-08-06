Tonight the moon is in a waning gibbous phase, two days before third (or last) quarter. That means it will be just a waning crescent phase this Saturday night (the night of Aug. 12/13), rising at about 3:30 a.m. among the stars of Gemini.

What's special about this coming Saturday is that it is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Having the moon at just 8% illumination and rising so late means that the moon is not going to wash out a good showing from the most popular of meteor showers.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.