NICK STROBEL: Orion readies to return after successful mission

The Artemis 1 mission has worked very well after a successful late-night launch on Nov. 15. On Nov. 28, the Orion spacecraft reached a distance from Earth of 268,563 miles, making it the farthest distance that any spacecraft capable of carrying humans has gone.

Orion has been sending back beautiful images of Earth, reminiscent of the last time we got images from a human-rated spacecraft 50 years ago with the Apollo 17 mission. Fifty years!

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

