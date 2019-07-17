Fifty years ago, at about 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, the first humans to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, lifted off from the moon's Mare Tranquillitatis (the Sea of Tranquility). Three and a half hour later, they rendezvoused with the third member of the crew, Michael Collins, orbiting the moon in the Command Module. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 2.5 hours walking around on the moon’s surface in a mission that will be remembered for centuries.
In my previous column, I noted a couple of key points from Charles Fishman’s book “One Giant Leap” about the Apollo program’s lasting impact on our society. He noted that “space didn’t get us ready for space: it got us ready for the world that was coming on Earth," by requiring near-flawless manufacture and performance of computers (so that we could get humans safely to the moon) and by transforming how we view technology, so that we’d feel comfortable using it in our everyday lives.
In the last chapter of the book, Fishman does address the cost of the moon program and the common critique of space exploration then as now: shouldn’t that money be spent on helping people living in poverty instead? The critique assumes that money spent on space exploration takes away from money spent on social programs but that’s not how spending decisions are made in the federal government. Fishman writes that the critique is “like saying art museums cause poverty.” We can have good schools, strong defense, well-fed children and space exploration, all at the same time. He also gave some interesting comparisons of our spending priorities.
Borrowing from a point first raised by President John F. Kennedy, Fishman writes:
“... the peak years for spending on Apollo were 1966 and 1967, when the cost each year was about $3 billion. In each of those years, American smokers spent more than $9 billion on tobacco products. Clearly we could indeed afford moon rockets, and also our Marlboros. Going to the moon was a decision about policy, priorities, and national goals. Space was expensive, but that was a different issue than whether the U.S. could afford it or not.”
Another cost comparison makes it clear where our priorities lie. The entire eleven-year moon program — from Mercury to Gemini to Apollo — cost about $19 billion. In 1968 and 1969 “as the actual Apollo flights were getting under way" the nation also experienced the “most expensive years of the Vietnam War; in each of those years, the war alone cost more than $19 billion.” The proportional size of the slices of the federal discretionary spending pie that include defense, education, health, social services, science research, etc. have remained pretty much the same over the decades, regardless of which party holds power. Today, NASA accounts for less than half of one percent of the entire federal budget.
***
In space exploration news, Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft appears to have collected material from the inside of the near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu. In April, Hayabusa2 fired a copper projectile into Ryugu to create a crater. Last week Hayabusa2 touched down in that crater to collect material from the bottom of that crater. Comparing the surface samples, which have experienced millions of years of space weathering, with the pristine material from the interior will provide the clues we need to understand the solar system's origins and evolution.
Hayabusa2’s sample collection technique has the spacecraft hovering just above the surface while it shoots a small bullet into the ground. Some of the material stirred up by the bullet’s impact will make it into a canister at the end of a meter-long pole extending from Hayabusa2. Unfortunately, there is no sensor inside the canister to measure how much material is collected, so we’ll have to wait until the spacecraft returns to Earth to find out what is collected. The technique used by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx to collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid, Bennu, is similar but used bursts of nitrogen gas to stir up material.
***
We’re getting better at finding the smaller near-Earth asteroids that could cause significant damage in local areas as we dedicate more telescopes to hunt for the smaller asteroids and our automated detection software improves. We have already found almost all the larger asteroids that could create extinction-level events. The much more numerous smaller asteroids are much harder to find. The Zwicky Transient Facility, which began observations earlier this year, has already found 100 near-Earth asteroids, including an asteroid with a tipped elliptical orbit that carries it inside Mercury’s orbit and out beyond Venus’ orbit. The ATLAS and the second Pan-STARRS telescope systems, based in Hawaii, tracked a 4-meter rock that burned up over the Caribbean Sea on June 22. More to come!
***
Above Bakersfield in the evening you’ll see Jupiter shining brightly in the south, above the red-orange star Antares, at the heart of Scorpius and Saturn in the southeast, and to the left of the teapot part of Sagittarius. The waning gibbous moon will become visible shortly after 11:30 p.m. Is your sky dark enough to pick out the globular cluster M13 on the right side of Hercules almost directly overhead?
