NICK STROBEL: Moon brings night sky sights into view

Tonight a very thin waxing crescent moon will be just above the western horizon at sunset. The following night, it will be to the lower left of Venus, close enough for both to just barely fit within the field of view of your binoculars. Before the sun sets, you can use the moon to pick out Venus against the blue sky with your binoculars.

On Wednesday, a fatter waxing crescent moon will be to the left of Mars. They'll be close enough together to fit within the same field of view of your binoculars. The moon will also be at the right edge of the Beehive Cluster in the middle of Cancer, so slew your binoculars a little left to take in that cluster.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

