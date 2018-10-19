Planetarium shows

Tickets are on sale for “Dynamic Earth” and “Black Holes” shows, Nov. 1 and 15, respectively, that will be shown at the William M. Thomas Planetarium with the new upgraded SciDome system. The new system puts up 16 times the number of pixels onto the dome, so it will be a much sharper image.

Both shows will begin with a tour of the night sky using the Goto Chronos star projector.

Tickets are available online (bakersfieldcollege.edu/planetarium) or at the BC ticket office by the library at the northwest corner of campus.