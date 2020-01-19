I’ve enjoyed the recent brush of fame with my two or three degrees of separation from a famous person in my extended family. Wolf Cukier, the high school student who discovered the first “Tatooine” planet, TOI 1338b, in the TESS data, is my wife’s nephew. When we last saw him, he was in grade school. Now he’s all grown up, discovering exoplanets and making the rounds on TV talk shows.
By a Tatooine planet, I mean a circumbinary exoplanet or a planet orbiting two stars like the home planet of Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars." TOI (“TESS Object of Interest”) 1338b is not the first circumbinary exoplanet found; that honor goes to Kepler 16b, discovered with the Kepler Space Telescope back in September 2011. The Kepler 16 system is 200 light-years away. Kepler 16b is a cold world the size of Saturn and orbits the two stars well outside their habitable zone.
TOI 1338b is farther away at 1,300 light-years' distance and it is about 6.9 times the diameter of Earth, or between Neptune and Saturn in size. Planets that size are unlikely to be rocky worlds. The two stars orbit each other every 15 days and one star is about 10 percent more massive than the sun while the other is about a third of the sun’s mass, meaning one star would look similar to the sun and the other would look smaller and distinctly more orange than the sun. TOI 1338b orbits the two stars in just 94.5 days — well inside the habitable zone for the circumbinary stars, so it is likely much too hot for liquid water to exist on the surface. No Luke Skywalker character possible there. The Kepler mission discovered 12 circumbinary exoplanets in 10 systems. I’m sure that TESS will find several more before it runs out of fuel.
IN THE HABITABLE ZONE
In other exoplanet news, TESS discovered its first Earth-size world in a star’s habitable zone. The small red-dwarf star TOI 700, 100 light-years away, has three planets orbiting it. The innermost one is almost exactly the same size as Earth and takes just 10 days to orbit its star. The next one out is a mini-Neptune, about 2.6 times larger than Earth, that orbits every 16 days. The interesting one, TOI 700d, is 20 percent larger than Earth and orbits every 37 days. Although TOI 700d orbits much closer to its star than Earth orbits the sun, the small red-dwarf star has just about 2 percent the luminosity of the sun, so the planet in its close orbit receives only about 86 percent of the energy the Earth gets from the sun.
Another plus for the planet is that the red-dwarf star seems to be less active — producing fewer nasty flares and X-ray bursts — than the usual red-dwarf star, so TOI 700d would more likely have been able to hang on to its atmosphere instead of having it blasted away by the radiation from the star. Most red-dwarf stars are like Proxima Centauri (the closest star to the solar system) and TRAPPIST-1 (the nearby star with seven planets orbiting it, including three in its habitable zone). Although they are smaller and cooler than the sun, red-dwarf stars are usually much more magnetically active and produce several hundred to more than 1,600 times (in the case of TRAPPIST-1) the X-rays flux and several tens of times more UV radiation than the sun. The UV would break apart water molecules and the X-rays would ionize the atoms in the atmosphere. Then the stellar wind would pick up those ions and drag them away if the planet does not have a strong enough magnetic field to deflect the stellar wind.
Therefore, although red-dwarf stars make up about 73 percent of the population of stars in our galaxy, are stable for several tens of billions of years, and at least 50 percent of them have an Earth-size planet orbiting in their habitable zone, they may not be the best place to look for a world with complex life. Stars like the sun don’t produce as much X-rays and UV but they make up just 6 percent of the population of stars and are stable for just 8 billion years or less.
Perhaps the nice middle-ground stars between the red dwarfs and the yellow stars like the sun are the orange, so-called K stars, which make up about 13 percent of the population of stars. They produce just a few tens of times the amount of X-rays and a few times the UV than the sun does and are stable for more than 20 billion years. The current exoplanet count (at the time I wrote this) is 4,104 in 3,047 systems and there are 4,900 candidates to still sift through.
SKY-WATCHING
In Monday morning’s sky, look for a thin waning crescent moon forming a triangle with Mars and Antares, the red supergiant star at the heart of Scorpius in the southeast. Mars will be about 800 times farther away than the moon and Antares is about 17 million times farther away from us than Mars.
Also, check out the spring schedule of planetarium shows!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.