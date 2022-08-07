 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Keep eye out for Perseid meteor shower

It's just a couple of weeks left before schools start up again. Bakersfield College’s first day of instruction is Aug. 22 with a whole array of instructional modes from purely online and Zoom to face-to-face and hybrid versions.

Before school starts, one favorite astronomy activity is to check out the Perseid meteor shower, which has its peak on the night of Aug. 11/12. The Perseids are the result of Earth running into the dust trail left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle and the comet bits hitting our atmosphere at 37 miles per second.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

