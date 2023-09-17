This Thursday will be the start of the fall season of shows at the William M. Thomas Planetarium with "Mars One Thousand One" (or "Mars 1K1").

It is the story of one possible mission to Mars. Space reporter Miles O'Brien guides you through the first human mission to Mars — a daring 1,000-day mission to fly an international crew to the red planet and return them safely to Earth.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.