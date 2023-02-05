 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: It's tough to spot comet ZTF without aid

How did observing comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) turn out for you? Comet ZTF passed closest to Earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, at a distance of 26 million miles.

Comets are notoriously unpredictable in the amount of the gas and dust that they will eject as they warm up when traveling through the inner solar system.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

