NICK STROBEL: Full lunar eclipse on tap

We’re now back to standard time, so hopefully you’ve moved your clocks back to gain an extra hour of sleep. Most folks don’t need to worry about changing their clocks because the clocks automatically take care of the change.

The only ones I know of who have to worry about daylight saving time vs. standard time are students in astronomy classes who are tracking the motion of the sun and see that the sun gets up highest around noon during standard time and while it is up highest around 1 p.m. during daylight saving time. Those of us who drive to work also notice the change because the sun is up higher in the sky in the morning and lower in the sky as we drive home.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

