This Wednesday, the William M. Thomas Planetarium begins the fall season of shows with “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity.” Still a favorite of audiences of all ages, the show explores the two types of black holes: stellar mass black holes and supermassive black holes. Stellar mass black holes form in the explosive deaths of the most massive stars and supermassive black holes, found in the cores of most galaxies, form by either mergers of smaller black holes or by clumps of gas collapsing directly to form the big black hole without forming a star first.
On the first Thursday of October, Oct. 3, will be a showing of “Ice Worlds.” This presentation explores how ice shapes the landscapes and the natural systems in various places in our solar system, including Mars, Titan, Enceladus and, of course, Earth. The show concentrates on the role ice plays in keeping Earth habitable. Each planetarium show begins with a tour of the evening night sky using the Goto Chronos star projector and then the all-dome film follows. The doors open at 7 p.m. and are locked when the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Go to the planetarium’s website at bakersfieldcollege.edu/planetarium to get the links for information about buying tickets at the BC Ticket Office or online through Vallitix.
Fall equinox
Sept. 23 is the autumnal equinox when our season of autumn or fall officially begins. This happens when the geometric center of the sun’s disk crosses the celestial equator heading southward. With such a precise definition of the equinox, we can pinpoint down to the minute when the equinox occurs and this year it will be 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 23. On the equinox (a term coming from “equal night”), the night is approximately equal to the day and the amount of night is approximately equal all over the planet.
It's “approximately” because the sun is not a pinpoint object on our sky but a sizable ball and Earth’s atmosphere causes some bending of the sun’s light. Also, the north-south part of the drift of the sun with respect to the stars is larger at the time of the equinoxes than other times of the year. For us in Bakersfield, the exact 12-hour daylight will be a few days later, on Sept. 26. You can check out the sunrise and sunset times for other times of the year and other locations using the NOAA Solar Calculator at esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/grad/solcalc.
Space news
One sad event in space exploration is India’s loss of communication with the lander part of its Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission. It was scheduled to land a lander and rover near the moon’s south pole on Sept. 6. If it succeeded, it would have been the closest soft landing to one of the moon’s poles. The orbiter part of the mission is still functioning well and will continue with its study of the moon from an orbit 100 kilometers above the surface.
The lunar poles are of particular interest because deposits of water ice have been found in the floors of craters that are in perpetual shadow. Those water ice deposits could be used for future human bases on the moon. For more about Chandrayaan 2, go to www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan2-home-0.
Last star party
On Oct. 5 the Kern Astronomical Society will host the final public star party for the season. The group will have its telescopes set up in the parking lot of Barnes & Noble. Even with the light pollution of the center of town, there will be good viewing of bright objects such as the first-quarter moon, Jupiter, Saturn and various star clusters. Observing will begin shortly after sunset and go until about 10 p.m., depending on the amount of foot traffic. Come take one last look!
