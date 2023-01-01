 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Earth cozies up to sun for winter

Happy New Year! On Wednesday, our home planet will be at its closest distance to the sun — just 91.4 million miles, in contrast to Earth's average distance of 93.0 million miles and its farthest distance of 94.5 million miles in early July.

All planets move fastest when they are closest to the sun, as described by Kepler's second law of planetary orbits, where a line connecting a planet and sun sweeps out equal areas in equal intervals of time. This is one of the three laws of planetary orbits discovered by Johannes Kepler in the first part of the 17th century. About a century later, Isaac Newton explained why orbits behave this way due to the force of gravity that increases at smaller distances between objects.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

