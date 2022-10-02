 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: DART's asteroid collision yields useful data

The DART hit its mark! At 4:14 p.m. Monday, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully collided with the small asteroid Dimorphos that is orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos.

It was a test of nudging an asteroid, which is a technique we may need to do in the future with some other asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Although there is no known asteroid larger than 140 meters across heading our way in the next 100 years, we haven't discovered all of the Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) yet.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

