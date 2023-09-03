Next Saturday (Sept. 9) is the Dark Sky Festival at Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Parks. There will be a keynote address by Dr. Cameron Hummels, the director of astrophysics outreach at Caltech, and educational presentations on astronomy and astronomy-related topics.

The main event will be the star parties at Potwisha in the foothills, Wuksachi near Lodgepole, and Big Stump in Grant Grove.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.