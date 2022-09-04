 Skip to main content
NICK STROBEL: Dark Sky Festival is coming

Nick Strobel

Nick Strobel

The Dark Sky Festival is set for Sept. 24 at Sequoia and Kings National Parks. Events start at 10 a.m., including a keynote presentation by Kate Gunderson, a mechanical and aerospace engineer now in training to be an astronaut.

At night, star parties will be held in two locations: The Kern Astronomical Society will host the more popular one at the Wuksachi Lodge back parking lot and another group will host a smaller one at the Grant Grove Visitor Center. Both will take place from 9 to 11 p.m.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.

