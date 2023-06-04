Venus is at "greatest eastern elongation" tonight, meaning it is at its farthest angular distance from the sun in our sky. It is also now close enough to us in its orbit that the geometry of its position with respect to the sun makes it appear as a crescent phase in binoculars or telescopes.

Some youngsters with super-sharp eyes may not need the binoculars or telescope to notice the crescent shape of Venus but the rest of us certainly do. Venus is a bit brighter than last month and will get even brighter throughout June as it draws closer to Earth in its faster, inner orbit. Venus is bright enough that you can see it even during the day if you know where to look.

Contributing columnist Nick Strobel is director of the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College and author of the award-winning website AstronomyNotes.com.