Next Bako Market postponed to Sept. 16

Citing extreme weather conditions, The Bako Market has postponed its night market originally scheduled for this week.
The next night market will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
Remaining markets will continue as scheduled: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Dozens of merchants and food vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses, take place in the community market, which is held at Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can visit https://linktr.ee/Thebakomarket for an application.
