Next Bako Market postponed to Sept. 16

The next Bako Market at Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena has been postponed until Sept. 16 due to extreme weather conditions this week.

The next night market will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

