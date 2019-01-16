After breaking box-office records when it played nationwide for two days in December, Peter Jackson's new WWI documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old" will play in more than 1,000 theaters nationwide, including two in Bakersfield, on Monday.
The film took in more than $2.3 million when it debuted in U.S. theaters at 1,122 locations. After a second showing on Dec. 27, it went on to become the highest-grossing U.S. cinema event to date, for both Fathom Events and the event-cinema industry, bringing in a total of $5.7 million.
“The response to ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ has been overwhelming," said Jeffrey Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, in a news release. "Peter Jackson’s documentary is a towering achievement of film restoration that has conquered the ravages of time and stands as a fitting tribute to all those who fought and died in what was then called ‘the war to end all wars.’ We are so proud to be part of bringing this film to audiences across the U.S. and Canada.”
Released 100 years after the end of World War I, the documentary by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker (“The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies) takes viewers into the trenches of the Great War. Jackson applied state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies to century-old footage from the archives of the Imperial War Museum. The sole narration is from veterans themselves, culled from more than 600 hours of BBC and IWM archive interviews.
The film will be shown Monday at Regal Bakersfield Stadium 14 and Studio Movie Grill. Two of the showings (4 and 10 p.m.) at The Marketplace theater will be in 3D. Check fathomevents.com or with the theaters for a complete list of showtimes.
