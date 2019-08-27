The Fox Theater has recently announced three shows coming to the downtown spot in December.
On Dec. 4, the theater will once again host Mariachi Sol de Mexico for “A Merry-Achi Christmas.”
YouTubers, comedians and fitness gurus the Hodgetwins will perform at the Fox on Dec. 8. Fans can add a meet-and-greet pass to their ticket.
Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will take the stage at the Fox Theater on Dec. 12.
Tickets for all three shows are on sale now. They are available online at Eventbrite.com, at the theater’s box office from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by phone at 324-1369.
