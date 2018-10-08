If you were a kid in the '80s, an upcoming concert at the Rabobank Arena has got the right stuff to make you feel like one all over again. And you won't even have to ask for your mom's permission to go.
New Kids on the Block will perform on May 28. Joining them on the MixTape Tour will be fellow icons of the decade, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.
Tickets go on sale Friday at AXS.com and at the Rabobank Arena box office. Those who have an American Express card can buy tickets starting Tuesday.
Fans can prepare for the tour early with NKOTB's new song, "80s Baby," which also includes the band's four tour mates.
The boy band's breakout album, "Hangin' Tough," came out in 1988 and included hits like "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Please Don't Go Girl." After five albums, the band split in 1994 and reunited in 2008.
Based on the nostalgia factor of the MixTape Tour, fans can probably expect to hear lots of old favorites from the acts.
The tour marks the first time the five iconic acts of the '80s will perform together, hitting 53 cities across North America next year.
