New co-lead pastors nominated at Northminster Presbyterian Church

Pastors Jessica Konker and Chris Konker are thrilled to be nominated as the new co-lead pastors at Northminster Presbyterian Church. They long to love the Lord with all their heart, to adore him in prayer, worship and through studying his word. They long to serve Jesus and the church by loving others and making disciples.
The Konkers have over 11 years of pastoral experience and have been serving for nine years as pastors at Mandarin Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla. Jessica and Chris are very excited to be moving back to the West Coast. They are excited to fulfill their calling to preach, lead, build relationships, teams and equip others.
Co-leading a church together is something they have been praying and dreaming about for some time. They want to help people know Jesus’ love, grow in God’s family, and go serve and make disciples for God’s kingdom. They are excited to partner with NPC in making an impact in the city of Bakersfield for God’s kingdom and glory.
Northminster Presbyterian Church is located at 3700 Union Ave.
— Northminster Presbyterian Church news release