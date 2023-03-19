New BMoA curator aims for inclusion

Victor Gonzales, the new curator at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, is a testament to perseverance.
That's not surprising given his background as an artist, a career that demands commitment and persistence in the face of all odds.
When Gonzales, 31, officially stepped into his new role on March 1, he came into it knowing firsthand what it takes for the museum's "small and mighty team" to bring it all together.
The Bakersfield native has worked for the museum since 2017. He started at the front desk, eventually aiding different departments and teaching art classes for Saturday Studio. During the pandemic shutdown, he helped create YouTube videos of different art lessons to share with the public. When the museum reopened, he took on scheduling and monitoring volunteers and docent tours.
He later worked with then-curatorial assistant Melissa Bañuelos to unpack and help install exhibitions. When Bañuelos left, Gonzales applied for her role under then-curator Rachel McCullah Wainwright and held that position from last summer until this fall when he stepped in as interim curator when Wainwright left to open her gallery in Old Town Kern.
"I've kind of always had a hand in many different projects here," he said in an interview Tuesday. "I think that's what's helped me just grow an attachment to this institution. I was involved in so many different programs and so many different aspects of it that it just really felt like a no-brainer to assert myself eventually into the curatorial department, which was my ultimate goal."
He credits his early education — attending Our Lady of Guadalupe School and Garces Memorial High School — and exposure to religious imagery with fueling his passion for art.
"Seeing depictions of Catholicism in rich, vibrant ways established my interest in the power of art to convey a narrative with such intensity," he said in a news release. "My work as a studio artist explores the connection between external events—pop culture, religion, politics — and the mind."
Although initially enrolled at Cal State Bakersfield as a psychology major, he found the instructors in his art classes helped shift his focus.
"At CSUB, they really pushed me. They push you to go outside your boundaries, which for me was as a two-dimensional illustrator."
Exploring life drawing drew Gonzales to explore the masters, Greek and Roman art, sculptures and understanding how artists tell stories through the depiction of the human figure.
"I knew from that moment on, it was kind of always there, but that's when it really flourished into 'I want to pursue this as a lifelong career.' I didn't know where I was going to go, but I knew I wanted to be an artist. And I want to see how that would eventually work out for me."
After graduating in 2016 with a bachelor's in art and a minor in psychology, Gonzales landed a job with Metro Galleries after exhibiting a work in the popular annual "Latination" show and connecting with gallery owner Don Martin.
Joining the museum staff the following year offered Gonzales a glimpse into the career path that has led him to the curator role.
He credits Wainwright with teaching him what he knows about exhibition practices and curating as well as the vital role a curator plays in bringing an exhibition to the public.
"Working in the curatorial department, that's when it really clicked. Yes, as an artist, I love to create, but as a curator and in that department, I love creating these experiences for the public to see. I love reinterpreting someone's artwork, so that you're able to educate and reach out to the public and put it in a way that they can also relate to it at the same time.
"It's almost as if curators act as artists themselves. They are taking someone's work, reinterpreting it and putting a different perspective and concept and creating an entirely different meaning for it sometimes, this story for them to walk into."
Amy Smith, the museum's executive director, said the board and staff are thrilled to have Gonzales in the role.
"We're excited to bring his vision for BMoA's future to life, which aligns wonderfully well with the museum's own goals."
"I'm overjoyed that we were able to promote from within. I think that that's always an element that I strive for as much as possible because in Bakersfield sometimes it's difficult as we have one art museum."
With CSUB, as well as Bakersfield College and Taft College, turning out great graduates, Smith said it's wonderful to be able to keep that talent local.
"A lot of people don't necessarily want to make this their final stop, and it's really exciting for us when we can offer those opportunities and they don't have to necessarily move away to get a position in the art world."
"Bakersfield overall is such a special place. And I think a lot of times, you know, it gets a bad rap, a lot of times internally from our own residents that there's 'nothing to do here' (but) we're right on the edge of doing some phenomenal things. I love that the Arts Council is reinvigorated with activities and First Fridays are back and Rachel has opened up this phenomenal art space (RAM in Old Town Kern)."
Gonzales, who will be adding shows to go alongside the planned main exhibitions for the next two years, said he wants to help provide an outlet for young and emerging artists.
"I want to create experiences with these younger artists. They're very much creating artwork nowadays that is very personal to them, but they're also interacting with someone at the same time. They could be talking about their childhood and how they were raised up, and or the way they migrated to this country or their personal stories growing up as a LGBTQIA member of the community or someone who has faced social injustice.
"They're not being as literal in their work, but they're taking the materials and creating the stories. Also they're representing an entire community at the same time, whether it be Latino, African American, or Asian American, or the queer community."
He credits the museum for starting this work and said he wants to take it further so "these communities feel that they're also invited to this table of fine art that sometimes is a little intimidating."