Nauti by nature: The Sinking Ship bringing tiki back to downtown

Restaurants and bars are hoping for smooth sailing ahead now that operating restrictions have been lifted. Heading out into these uncertain waters on its maiden voyage is The Sunken Ship, which opens Friday.
The new downstairs bar is the affiliate of Tiki-Ko, owned by Roy and Sonya Scarazzo. As longtime customers know, this room has been in the works since 2016, not long after the K Street tiki bar opened.
"We're excited to see everyone," Roy Scarazzo said.
Bakersfield will be out in force, if the reservations are any indication. The bar, which has a capacity of 70 — more than twice the upstairs bar — has a mix of first come, first served seating (tables, no bar seats) and seven reserved areas, which can accommodate parties of two (like Quint's Cove) up to eight guests (Banana Crate Booth, which requires a $100 deposit good toward the bar tab).
Each special area will have its own cocktail service for the one- or two-hour slot (depending on the area) in which it is reserved. After the allotted time, guests will be gently directed to find open seating in another area of the bar.
Reservations can be made on the Tiki-Ko website (tiki-ko.com) for Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. until closing. Bad news for those planning to go this weekend: All the slots have been reserved. But you can still check out the scene and book up to a month in advance.
Tiki-Ko has been praised for its ambiance and The Sunken Ship has taken that a few steps further with work completed piecemeal beginning in August 2019. ("Any time we'd get a little bit of money, we'd do more," Scarazzo said.)
Danny Gallardo, aka Tiki Diablo, has been hard at work bringing his tiki and nautical bar designs to the space.
"This is definitely Danny's finest work," Scarazzo said of the bar designs.
Gallardo also had some help from Jorge Reyes, who is adding design skills to his resume along with bartending. The project has also been a labor of love for others including fellow bartender Mike Weick, who worked on lighting with Scarazzo, and Simon Tuttle, who also handled carving including the impressive door leading back to the bar area that he did with Reyes.
"We used it as a work table and we were going to throw it away," bar manager Freddy Lwin said of the reclaimed wood.
Lwin has also been helping the cause, sourcing many of the artifacts — hailing from Papua New Guinea and other tropical locales — that make up the decor.
"I've been going out once a week for the last five or six weeks finding these items," he said.
Other items came from the Scarazzos' own collection as well as Gallardo's, who among other things contributed a ship's engine order telegraph from a former Trader Vic's location. (Gallardo also designed another mug for the bar that will be coming soon, Scarazzo said.)
Guests will notice that the menu is a bit smaller and there are no shared drinks, which are on hold for the time being. The adjusted menu is to keep things simpler for the bartenders to start and also based on supply issues.
"A lot of our suppliers are out of things — rums, some beers that we usually serve," Scarazzo said.
The opening of The Sunken Ship is just the start of more to come for the local tiki empire. Eventually the downstairs bar will host live music on the stage currently being used for seating. ("It will be tiki, lounge, surf or jazz," Scarazzo said of the music.) Upstairs, Tiki-Ko will reopen in the next six to eight weeks after some remodeling including additions from Tiki Diablo.
In the next month, Lwin and Sonya Scarazzo will have a space at Timeless Furnishings nearby with finds that didn't work for the bar as well as some of Scarazzo's great vintage collection (she owned the vintage clothing shop Riff Raff downtown in the 1990s). Reyes and Tuttle, who made a Witco-style midcentury wooden bench for the bar, will also display furniture for sale in the space.
And Tiki-Ko, which offered drinks to go during the shutdown, will eventually bring back its travel cocktails, this time with the alcohol mixed in.
"The ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) is letting us do to-go drinks, so we're thinking we'll have a cooler where you can take one to go," said Scarazzo, who admitted that is one of many things in the works.
"I'm on a 'get rich slow' plan."
For now, the Tiki-Ko crew is excited to welcome back the community — and the feeling seems to be mutual.
"People are ready," Lwin said.
The Sinking Ship is located at 1919 K St. The entrance is a few doors down from the main Tiki-Ko entrance at the corner. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Those will be expanded based on demand and staffing.
For reservations, visit tiki-ko.com.