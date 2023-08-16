On Monday, Narducci’s Cafe announced its closure via Instagram.
Management wanted to "apologize to any person or band who had an event scheduled," the post read.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
On Monday, Narducci’s Cafe announced its closure via Instagram.
Management wanted to "apologize to any person or band who had an event scheduled," the post read.
"It was not our intention to close so suddenly but with permits up for renewal we figured now would be the best time to step away rather than spend money having closure already in mind."
Narducci's, which began first as a hotel, included the restaurant, which passed down through owners until it was purchased by Marino Narducci in 1967. The eatery's name changed Marino’s to Narducci’s Cafe when his son, James (known as Jimmy), took over in 1997.
The popular spot was embroiled in drama when Internal feuding in 2015 led to the departure of longtime manager Julie Crawford, who left to run the nearby Pyrenees Cafe with her husband, Rod, taking other employees with her.
New management came in but the venue then went dormant for a few years until last year when former dishwasher Edgar Ruelas took over last spring.
Narducci's was returning to its former glory as a music venue under Ruelas' ownership, with many bands performing there over the last year.
The restaurant's closure leaves a void not only in the Basque crawl of restaurants in Old Town Kern but in the local music scene.
"Narducci's has been a big part of Mento Buru history," Matt Munoz, the band's lead vocalist, said in a statement. "Countless gigs throughout the years and some of the shows I've witnessed there are unforgettable: Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys, comedy rap legend Blowfly to name a few. The food back in the day was some of the best in the city and the experience was unique to Old Town Kern."
Many bands who were on the books for shows over the next few months are now rescheduling elsewhere.
"Narducci's has such a dramatic and wild history, this latest chapter doesn't surprise me," Munoz said. "The local bands who lost a gig can always find another venue, that's part of the trajectory of being in a band."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.