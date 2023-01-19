 Skip to main content
Zach Bryan to play Mechanics Bank Arena on Aug. 20

Zach Bryan

Country singer Zach Bryan, seen here performing at the Railbird Music Festival in 2021, in Lexington, Ky., will perform Aug. 20 at Mechanics Bank Arena in support of his "Burn, Burn, Burn" tour.

 Amy Harris / Invision via AP

Grammy Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the "Burn Burn Burn" tour, which includes a stop Aug. 20 at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Bakersfield stop is near the end of this North American run — Bryan's biggest tour yet — that kicks off May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.,

