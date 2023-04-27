World-class guitarist to join symphony for final concert of season

On May 6, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 91st season with a lively concert featuring a Grammy-nominated guest artist.
In keeping with the symphony's tradition of bringing world-class guest artists to our local stage, guitarist Mak Grgić joins the symphony for Rodrigo's "Fantasia para un gentilhombre," a moving classical guitar solo with orchestral accompaniment.
"We, of course, are very lucky to have Mak Grgić join us for the concert presenting Rodrigo's 'Fantasia para un gentilhombre,' conductor Stilian Kirov shared in his concert notes. "This is another extraordinary work in four movements that allows us to travel back in time to 17th century with six short beautiful Spanish dances from this era."
This season finale begins with Berlioz's festive and enchanting "Roman Carnival Overture" and concludes with the same French composer's "Symphonie Fantastique."
Kirov said there are a lot of "exciting aspects to experience in the music."
"'Symphonie fantastique is a monumental work with a great number of musicians and some extraordinary dramatic content. Berlioz's 'Roman Carnival Overture' is also full of virtuosity, brilliance and beautiful harmonies. ... Each work on the program is a masterpiece, and we wanted to present some music that is already known and some that might be a discovery for our audiences."
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with an optional pre-concert lecture at 5:30 p.m. by Dr. Scott Dirkse, a music professor at Bakersfield College. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.