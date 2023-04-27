 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World-class guitarist to join symphony for final concert of season

On May 6, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 91st season with a lively concert featuring a Grammy-nominated guest artist.

In keeping with the symphony's tradition of bringing world-class guest artists to our local stage, guitarist Mak Grgić joins the symphony for Rodrigo's "Fantasia para un gentilhombre," a moving classical guitar solo with orchestral accompaniment.

Coronavirus Cases